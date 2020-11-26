Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $70 off at new lows from $649 for Black Friday

B&H is currently taking up to $70 off Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini with prices starting at $649 shipped for the entry-level 256GB model. Note: B&H is currently waiting for stock to arrive, so shipping is delayed as of now. Marking new all-time lows across the board, today’s offer is $21 under our previous mention. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of power under the hood. Apple notes that it’s “up to 3x faster CPU performance and with up to 6x better graphics,” and I’ve found those claims to be true so far from my hands-on experience. There’s also up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub is an easy recommendation at $40. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB ports, SD card readers, and a slot for installing a 2.5-inch hard drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to get in the M1 game but with a portable machine are in luck, as Apple’s new MacBook Air/Pro are also on sale today for Black Friday. With prices starting at $948, these are the best discounts yet on the latest M1-powered machines. Then head over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts, including AirPods from $99 and more.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

