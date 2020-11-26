Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air/Pro on sale for Black Friday from $948

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is now offering the new 13-inch MacBook Air M1/8GB/256GB for $947.96 shipped. That’s down $51 from the regular going rate, just under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen. Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has received rave reviews for its stellar battery life and quick performance thanks to the new M1 chip. This model arrives with 256GB of storage, 8GB worth of RAM, and a fanless design that’s ultra-quiet. Looking for Apple’s new MacBook Pro? That’s on sale down below, too.

The entry-level M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage is also on sale today from $1,232.65. It typically goes for $1,299 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 256GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model.

There’s even more deals in this year’s Expercom Black Friday sale that are worth a look, including discounts on iMacs and other devices from Apple. Additionally, Black Friday deals are still on-going for iPad Pro and Apple Watch Series 6/SE. Check out our Apple guide for more deals.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life

8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever

Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

