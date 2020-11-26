German-engineered Das Keyboards now 20% off starting at new 2020 lows of $95

Das Keyboard is launching its Black Friday sale at Amazon today, taking 20% off a selection of its popular German-engineered keyboards. Prices start at $95, and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac at $135.20. Usually fetching $169, today’s offer saves you $34, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks the best we’ve seen in 2020. Delivering a mechanical typing experience to your Mac, the Das Keyboard 4 packs Cherry MX Brown switches. The peripheral’s premium design is centered around an anodized aluminum top panel with 104-key layout as well as dedicated media controls, a volume knob, and 2-port USB 3.0 hub. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more from $95.

Other Das Keyboard discounts:

If you’re in the market for a more gaming-oriented keyboard, be sure to check out all of the discounted Razer gear live right now. With various keyboards geared towards helping you level up your battlestation, among mice, speakers, and more, prices start at $35. Or just swing by our PC gaming guide for even more ways to save ahead of Black Friday.

Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac features:

Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac mechanical keyboard is specifically designed for maximum Mac compatibility. In addition to standard Command and Alt/Option keys, Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac offers quick, convenient access to a number of other Mac specific key functions. It’s made of the highest-quality materials and robust construction you can feel.

