Save up to $70 on Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks from $210

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Chromebooks with prices starting at $210 shipped. Headlining here is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $479.99. Down from its $550 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and is one of the lowest prices of the year. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Chromebooks:

And then if none of these Chromebook offers are quite right for you, be sure to check out all of the other models on sale right here. We’re currently tracking a variety of options at both ends of the price spectrum, with entry-level offerings from $127 all the way up to premium models, too.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Touch up entertainment and connectivity with this Samsung Chromebook. An Intel Core m3 processor works together with 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth running of graphics-intensive applications, while 64GB of built-in memory provides ample storage space for data. This Samsung Chromebook has a rear 13MP camera and a front-facing camera for convenient video chatting and recording.

