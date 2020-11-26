Save up to $70 on Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks from $210

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Chromebooks with prices starting at $210 shipped. Headlining here is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $479.99. Down from its $550 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and is one of the lowest prices of the year. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 700 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.
Other notable Chromebooks:
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $210 (Reg. $250)
- Acer Chromebook 514: $300 (Reg. $365)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330: $240 (Reg. $280)
- and even more…
And then if none of these Chromebook offers are quite right for you, be sure to check out all of the other models on sale right here. We’re currently tracking a variety of options at both ends of the price spectrum, with entry-level offerings from $127 all the way up to premium models, too.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:
Touch up entertainment and connectivity with this Samsung Chromebook. An Intel Core m3 processor works together with 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth running of graphics-intensive applications, while 64GB of built-in memory provides ample storage space for data. This Samsung Chromebook has a rear 13MP camera and a front-facing camera for convenient video chatting and recording.
