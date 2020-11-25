HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook drops to best price in months from $207 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $229.99 shipped. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and marks the best we’ve seen since back in March. Those who don’t mind going the Open-box Excellent route at Best Buy can drop the price to $206.99. Delivering a 14-inch 1080p screen, this HP Chromebook is just as capable for browsing from the couch as it is watching Netflix or YouTube. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz AMD processor and backed by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded thanks to a microSD card slot. There’s also a USB-C port, dual USB-A slots, and battery life clocks in at up to 8-hours to round out the notable features. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Whether you’ll actually be touting the Chromebook to class or the office, or just plan on using it around the house, having some extra protection can go a long way. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories.

The Chromebook deals don’t stop with the lead offer though, as we’re still tracking quite a selection of other models in our guide right here. The premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook at $200 off is now joined by some price cuts on more affordable models like Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 at $199. But if you’re looking to get a 1080p screen, the featured option’s price is hard to beat.

HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebook features:

Stay productive and entertained with the perfect Chromebook laptop for all day performance at work, home, or school. With cloud storage and a 180-degree hinge, this portable laptop is ideal for sharing homework or projects with others. Enjoy access to all your favorite Android apps and a secure online experience with chrome OS. Immerse yourself in your daily dose of entertainment with dual speakers, Audio by B&O play, and 2 million pixels of full high-definition display.

