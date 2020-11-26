Save up to 46% on Samsung and WD hard drives, SSDs, more from $70

Today only, as part of its Black Friday DealZone, B&H is discounting a selection of WD and Samsung storage priced from $70 shipped. Headlining is the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive at $69.99 with the final price being reflected at checkout. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention, beats the Amazon low by $30, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s recently-released T7 Touch SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to USB-C connectivity in a portable form-factor that’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. A built-in finger print sensor completes the package for adding some security features into the mix. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Just like with the featured deal, all of the following storage deals at B&H will drop in price at checkout.

Other notable WD storage deals:

If you’re going to be taking advantage of the Synology NAS deals that have dropped for Black Friday too, these storage offers are worth a closer look for completing your setup. Whether you plan on grabbing the affordable DS220j NAS that’s perfect for beginners at $136 or want to go with one of the higher-end offerings, our roundup is certainly worth a look.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!