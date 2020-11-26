Synology’s 2-bay NAS is great for beginners at a low of $136, more deals up to 20% off

B&H is offering the Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $135.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $170 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re just getting started with networked storage, this is a great entry device. It sports two bays, each of which can handle both 3.5- or 2.5-inch drives. Whether you’re wanting to start up a Plex server or just have a central place to store your Time Machines, this will get the job done well. Plus, Synology’s DiskStation Manager is super simple to use and configure. We went hands-on with this cute NAS for World Backup Day and found it to be a great option for beginners and veterans alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Need something more robust? Head below for other great NAS and storage deals.

More Thanksgiving NAS and storage deals:

Further expand your storage setup with deals on Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk products priced from $9. You’ll find our roundup has options for every price range and need with up to 30% off.

Synology DiskStation DS220j NAS features:

24/7 file server for your household to store share and backup personal data

Award-winning DiskStation Manager (DSM) brings intuitive operation flow and reduces learning curve

Access and share data with any Windows macOS and Linux computers or mobile devices

Integrated media server to support multimedia content streaming

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!