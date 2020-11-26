Synology’s 2-bay NAS is great for beginners at a low of $136, more deals up to 20% off

B&H is offering the Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $135.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $170 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re just getting started with networked storage, this is a great entry device. It sports two bays, each of which can handle both 3.5- or 2.5-inch drives. Whether you’re wanting to start up a Plex server or just have a central place to store your Time Machines, this will get the job done well. Plus, Synology’s DiskStation Manager is super simple to use and configure. We went hands-on with this cute NAS for World Backup Day and found it to be a great option for beginners and veterans alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Need something more robust? Head below for other great NAS and storage deals.
More Thanksgiving NAS and storage deals:
- Toshiba N300 8TB 3.5-inch HDD: $160 (Reg. $190) | Newegg
- w/ code 23BKFCYMB76
- QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS: $230 (Reg. $289) | Adorama
- Seagate IronWolf 12TB 3.5-inch HDD: $280 (Reg. $320) | Adorama
- Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB 3.5-inch HDD: $400 (Reg. $440) | Adorama
- Synology DiskStation DS420+ 4-Bay NAS: $400 (Reg. $500) | B&H
- w/ on-page coupon
- Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS: $440 (Reg. $550) | B&H
- w/ on-page coupon
- QNAP TS-653D-4G 6 Bay NAS: $519 (Reg. $649) | Newegg
- w/ code 23BKFCYMB68
- Synology DiskStation DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS: $630 (Reg. $700) | Adorama
Further expand your storage setup with deals on Kingston, Seagate, Samsung, and SanDisk products priced from $9. You’ll find our roundup has options for every price range and need with up to 30% off.
Synology DiskStation DS220j NAS features:
- 24/7 file server for your household to store share and backup personal data
- Award-winning DiskStation Manager (DSM) brings intuitive operation flow and reduces learning curve
- Access and share data with any Windows macOS and Linux computers or mobile devices
- Integrated media server to support multimedia content streaming
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!