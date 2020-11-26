Amazon’s Thanksgiving Gerber multi-tool deals are now live from $13 (Up to 37% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 37% off Gerber tools. You can score the Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool for $12.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 or so, today’s offer is about 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. An ideal stocking stuffer, it is made of stainless steel and is a great “daily companion for any task.” It houses 10 tools including needle nose spring-loaded pliers, a wire cutter, fine edge blade, retail package opener, scissors, medium flat driver, crosshead driver, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. More Gerber Black Friday deals below.

More Gerber Black Friday deals:

We also just spotted a nice batch of Kershaw pocket knives and multi-tools right here starting from $25, not to mention all of these other Gerber deals. Swing by our guide to the best knives and multi-tools from $5 and our Black Friday hub for more.

More on the Gerber Dime Multi-Tool:

Sturdy stainless steel construction

Compact, lightweight size fits perfectly in pocket – a daily companion for any task

10 tools: Needle nose spring-loaded pliers, Wire cutter, Fine edge blade, Retail package opener, Scissors, Medium flat driver, Crosshead driver, Bottle opener, Tweezers, File

