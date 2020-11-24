Gerber Black Friday sale at Amazon starts at $13, save up to 35%

Amazon’s Gerber knife sale has officially kicked off for Black Friday week featuring up to 35% off various styles. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gerber Remix Tactical Knife for $28. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $35 with today’s deal marking the best price of the year. This model features a serrated knife design highlighted by a circular ring in the middle that “provides additional stability while in use.” Great for opening packages, outdoor adventures, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers. More styles on sale below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more Gerber Black Friday deals. You’ll find a wide range of styles discounted here, which make an easy and affordable stocking stuffer gift for the adventurer on your list.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Swing by our guide to the best knives and multi-tools from $5 for more options to fit your needs.

Gerber Remix Tactical Knife features:

  • Circular ring in the handle provides additional stability while in use
  • Stainless steel G-10 handle for secure grip in all conditions
  • Slim, lightweight handle
  • Tactically inspired, tip up pocket carry
  • Corrosion-resistant tanto blade

