Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to low of $630 (Save $70), more from $230

Adorama is currently offering the Synology DS1520+ Diskstation 5-Bay NAS for $629.99 shipped when code HOLIDAY70 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, beats the launch sale by $20, and marks a new all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest offerings from Synology, its DS1520+ NAS delivers five hard drive bays with support for up to 80TB of storage. You’ll also find a pair of built-in M.2 slots for setting up an SSD cache as well four Gigabit Ethernet ports that enable up to 451MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Adorama is also offering the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS for $229.99. Down from $289, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks a new all-time low. While not as capable as the featured NAS, this model is ideal for setting up a Time Machine server for routine backups as well as storing other media in your collection. It packs two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of raw storage. On top of built-in Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, there’s also a PCIe slot for adding 10Gb networking or a M.2 solid-state cache. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 285 customers.

Whether you’re in the market to grab some hard drives to deck out either of the aforementioned NAS or just want to grab a portable option and call it a day, we’re tracking some notable storage deals from $60. With various offerings from WD, Samsung, and LaCie on sale, you’ll be able to save up to 33%.

Synology DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS features:

Synology DiskStation DS1520+ is an ideal network-attached storage solution, suitable for small office and IT enthusiasts. Two built-in M.2 SSD slots and Synology SSD Cache technology allow you to boost system I/O and application performance. With scalable storage design, DS1520+ lets you start small and expand storage capacity with the Synology DX517 as your data grows.

