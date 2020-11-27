Make your own Christmas presents with 3D printers from $160, more from $14.50

-
From $160

Amazon, as part of its Black Friday Deals, is offering numerous 3D printers and accessories at great prices. One of our favorites is the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite FDM 3D Printer at $299 shipped. Normally $369, today’s deal saves you nearly 20% and is the best available. If you’re wanting to get started in 3D printing, this is a great choice. The removable nozzle makes for easy cleaning, and when it’s time to print, it heats up to 200C in just 50 seconds. Another great feature is that the print bed is also removable, making it super simple to get your finished project out of the housing. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We’ll have a few more of our top picks and must-haves below, but you’ll want to swing by this page to view everything on sale.

More 3D printers and accessories on sale:

Not sure what to do with your new 3D printer? Well, Simon detailed some of the first projects he did, and just how budget-friendly it can be to print your own stuff at home, so be sure to give his post a look.

FlashForge Adventurer 3D Lite 3D Printer features:

  • Build Volume: 150 x 150 x 150 mm
  • Layer Resolution: 0.1-0.4mm
  • Max. Print Bed Temperature: 100°C (212°F)
  • Filament Compatibility: PLA/ABS/PEARL/PLA Color Change/METAL-FILLED/WOOD-FILLED/High Speed PLA

