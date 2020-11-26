This year’s Nike Black Friday sale is now live with an extra 20% off styles for men, women, and kids. Use promo code SHOP20 to lock-in your savings. Free shipping is available with a Nike+ membership, which you can sign-up for at no-cost here. Whether you’re shopping for someone on your holiday list or upgrading your own style for winter, this year’s sale is a great way to score some great Nike deals for less. Head below for all of our top picks for men and women.

Top picks for men |

There are plenty of great price drops for men in this year’s Nike Black Friday event, including some of the latest Sportswear fleeces, running shoes, and more. One standout is the Zoom Freak shoes for men at $76.77 with the aforementioned code. Regularly up to $120, this is a great chance to score Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe at an all-time low.

Top picks for women |

For women, consider picking up the Sportswear Funnel-Neck Hoodie for $25.60 with the above code. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $50. This hoodie features a standard fit design that Nike says is “comfortable whether you’re layering under other clothing or wearing it to a workout.”

There are plenty of Black Friday fashion promotions already live and more on the way, all of which you can find in our guide. A few standouts at this point come from Sperry, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, and more.

