Nike Black Friday sale: 20% off Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece, Jordan, much more

-
FashionBlack Friday 2020Nike
20% off From $10

This year’s Nike Black Friday sale is now live with an extra 20% off styles for men, women, and kids. Use promo code SHOP20 to lock-in your savings. Free shipping is available with a Nike+ membership, which you can sign-up for at no-cost here. Whether you’re shopping for someone on your holiday list or upgrading your own style for winter, this year’s sale is a great way to score some great Nike deals for less. Head below for all of our top picks for men and women.

Top picks for men |

There are plenty of great price drops for men in this year’s Nike Black Friday event, including some of the latest Sportswear fleeces, running shoes, and more. One standout is the Zoom Freak shoes for men at $76.77 with the aforementioned code. Regularly up to $120, this is a great chance to score Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe at an all-time low.

Top picks for women |

For women, consider picking up the Sportswear Funnel-Neck Hoodie for $25.60 with the above code. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $50. This hoodie features a standard fit design that Nike says is “comfortable whether you’re layering under other clothing or wearing it to a workout.”

There are plenty of Black Friday fashion promotions already live and more on the way, all of which you can find in our guide. A few standouts at this point come from Sperry, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2020

Nike

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

GoPro’s Black Friday HERO9 bundle includes $446 w...
iRig iOS/Mac Micro Guitar Amp now $100 for Black Friday...
Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, d...
Consider trying the Joule Sous Vide Cooker this holiday...
Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
Thanksgiving blender deals now live from $30: NutriBull...
Synology’s 2-bay NAS is great for beginners at a ...
Thanksgiving brings Kershaw knives to 2020 Amazon lows ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nordstrom’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $25 Learn More
25% off

Finish Line’s Cyber Week Deals take 25% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

From $15 Learn More
50% off

adidas Black Friday Deals start today with up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $4

From $4 Learn More
82% off

Backcountry’s Early Black Friday Deals offer up to 82% off North Face, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
10% off

Stay comfortable indoors this winter with an Amazon low on a whole-home humidifier at $149

$149 Learn More
55% off

Weber’s official rotisserie attachment upgrades your backyard BBQ at 55% off, now just $45

$45 Learn More
$446 value

GoPro’s Black Friday HERO9 bundle includes $446 worth of gear for $350

$350 Learn More
40% off

iRig iOS/Mac Micro Guitar Amp now $100 for Black Friday (Reg. $150) + more

From $100 Learn More