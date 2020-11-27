August’s Smart Lock Pro includes an Echo Dot for $135 (50% off), more from $56

-
$56+

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect bridge and an Echo Dot for $134.99 shipped. Normally everything in this package would run you $270 altogether, with today’s offer saving you 50%, beating our previous mention by $20, and marking a new all-time low. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth with the included Connect adapter bringing Wi-Fi support into the mix, as well. This lets you enjoy out of home control as well as Alexa and Assistant integration and support for other smart home platforms, on top of the added peace of mind that the smart lock brings. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $56.

Other August deals:

Whether you’re looking to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, our smart home guide is packed with discounts today. If it’s some alternative smart lock discounts you’re after, you can save up to 33% on Yale models from $100 that work with HomeKit, Z-Wave, Zigbee, and more. Then just check out all of the other deals here.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

