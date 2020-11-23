Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit, Z-Wave, and Zigbee smart locks, more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Yale Assure Lever HomeKit Smart Lock for $239.99 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $9, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This version of Yale Assure smart lock stands out from other options on the market with an integrated handle set. On top of being able to leverage your phone to unlock the front door, there’s also a built-in touchscreen, the ability to summon Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands, and automatic unlocking features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 365 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable smart lock deals:

Speaking of smart home security, you’ll want to dive into the Arlo Black Friday sale for additional ways to upgrade your setup at up to 33% off. Then check out everything else in our smart home guide including LIFX HomeKit lighting from $20 and even more.

Yale Assure Lever features:

Upgrade your door with the Assure Lever, a smart keypad lever lock for key-free entry. The lever has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it allows you to lock/unlock, share access and see who comes and goes all using your app, from anywhere! For ultimate convenience, your Assure Lever will unlock automatically as you approach the door and it will relock once the door is closed! Plus, you can lock, unlock or check current status with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

