Apple Black Friday movie sale starts at $5 with recent releases, classics, more

Following Tuesday’s big movie bundle sale, which is still alive and kicking, Apple is hitting Black Friday with a fresh batch of price drops this morning. You can find all kinds of films from $5 on sale today across various genres. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.
Apple launches $5 Black Friday movie sale and more
Apple is offering up a number $5 movie deals down from the usual $10 or more price tag. This is a great way to expand your library for the holiday binge-watching season without breaking the bank.
- Scarface
- Gemini Man
- Terminal
- Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
- Beowulf
- Apollo 13
- Shutter Island
- Days of Thunder
- Braveheart
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Hunt for Red October
- Tropic Thunder
- Back to the Future
- Darkest Hour
- Bourne Identity
- World War Z
- The Green Mile
- The Other Guys
- Gran Torino
Other notable deals:
- Sonic the Hedgehog: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Frozen II: $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Detective Pikachu: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Onward: $15 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Batman Movie: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Trolls: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Boss Baby: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Rocketman: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Interstellar: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Top Gun: $10 (Reg. $15)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Forrest Gump: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Joker: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Jurassic World: $10 (Reg. $20)
Browse through the rest of Tuesday’s movie bundle sale for more deals on films and other top-rated titles to enjoy throughout the holiday season priced from $5.
