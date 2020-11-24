Apple kicks-off huge movie bundle sale from $8 for Black Friday

Apple is rolling into Thanksgiving week with arguably its biggest movie bundle sale of the year. You’ll find deals on just about every genre, making it a great time to load up your library with some fresh content. Chances are, you’re likely staying home this holiday season, so now is a great time to score some new films to enjoy at a notable discount. Head below for all of our top picks.
Apple’s Thanksgiving week movie bundle sale is now live
All of today’s bundles will become a permanent part of your iTunes library. Many of the films featured are priced at just $5 per title, marking a new all-time low in many instances. Here are some of our top picks by genre:
Action |
- Spider-Man 2-film: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mission Impossible 6-film: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Trek 10-film: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Taken Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Jurassic World 5-film: $25 (Reg. $50)
- The Matrix Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rocky Heavyweight Collection: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Hunger Games Complete Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
Comedy |
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Home Alone 2-film: $15 (Reg. $40)
- Hangover Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Shrek 4-film: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Rush Hour Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ted 1/2: $10 (Reg. $20)
Drama |
- Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts 10-film: $60 (Reg. $120)
- Batman Animated Series Complete Collection: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Carrie 2-film: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Twilight Complete Saga: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Tom Cruise 4-film: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Blair Witch 2-film: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Karate Kid Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Crime Thriller 3-film: $15 (Reg. $30)
Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both of which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.
