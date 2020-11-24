Apple kicks-off huge movie bundle sale from $8 for Black Friday

-
Reg. $20+ From $8

Apple is rolling into Thanksgiving week with arguably its biggest movie bundle sale of the year. You’ll find deals on just about every genre, making it a great time to load up your library with some fresh content. Chances are, you’re likely staying home this holiday season, so now is a great time to score some new films to enjoy at a notable discount. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple’s Thanksgiving week movie bundle sale is now live

All of today’s bundles will become a permanent part of your iTunes library. Many of the films featured are priced at just $5 per title, marking a new all-time low in many instances. Here are some of our top picks by genre:

Action |

Comedy |

Drama |

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday on all of the latest tech out of Cupertino. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both of which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

