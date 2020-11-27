Kodak’s instant iOS/Android printers + cameras 30% off for Black Friday from $70

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020Kodak
30% off $70

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Kodak instant cameras and portable photo printers. You can grab the Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s deal is $30 or 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, it can print pictures on 2- by 3-inch sticky-backed paper with no wires required. The “pocket size” printer uses Bluetooth to connect with your device of choice where the companion app will allow for editing and quick touch ups before you bring your memories into the world in physical photo form. It recharges in 2-hours and includes everything you need to get started. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More Kodak Black Friday Amazon deals below. 

Also part of today’s Black Friday sale at Amazon, the Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera is down at $104.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and viable in multiple colorways, this is $45 in savings and the lowest we can find. They are still listed at the full $150 via B&H, for comparison. Skip the smartphone altogether with this instant camera-printer combo and retro-inspired design. It prints photos at 16MP that measure out at 3.51- by 4.25-inches. iOS and Android connectivity provide an optical viewfinder to the setup, 10-second timer, and more. Also rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers. 

Browse through the rest of the Kodak Black Friday Amazon sale right here for additional offers from $70. And consider scoring some extra photo paper for the featured printer deal or the Smile Instant Camera right here

Speaking of camera deals, dive into the Canon Black Friday sale at up to 45% off, price drops on Sony’s α7/α6000 shooters, and these Black Friday pet cam deals from $31

More on the Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer:

  • So many reasons to smile – The Kodak smile instant digital printer makes editing, printing & sharing your smartphone photos A joy! The wireless device uses innovative zink Zero Ink technology to print Pics on 2×3 sticky-backed paper
  • Trendy pop-open design – just like a smile, The printer converts from its pocket size form into a wedge, revealing the output photo slot; unlike other bulky printers, the smile is pleasantly compact w/ durable poly resin protective case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

Kodak

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Good...
Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars...
C by GE smart lights and switches expand your Alexa set...
Best Black Friday electric bike and e-scooter deals
August’s Smart Lock Pro includes an Echo Dot for ...
Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Mel...
Amazon’s adidas Sale takes up to 40% off apparel,...
Affordable Lectric XP e-bike gets even better with Blac...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts the countdown to Black Friday 2020

Read more Learn More

Black Friday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

Black Friday pet cam deals from $31: PetCube Play 2, Furbo, more

From $31 Learn More
47% off

Black Friday Oral-B and Philips sale up to 47% off: Whitestrips and toothbrushes from $19.50

$19.50+ Learn More
35% off

Amazon Black Friday Vitamix blender deals from $100 with up to 35% in savings

$100+ Learn More
Up to $300 off

OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $750, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $60

Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Mario Maker 2, more

$25 Learn More