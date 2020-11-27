Kodak’s instant iOS/Android printers + cameras 30% off for Black Friday from $70

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Kodak instant cameras and portable photo printers. You can grab the Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s deal is $30 or 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, it can print pictures on 2- by 3-inch sticky-backed paper with no wires required. The “pocket size” printer uses Bluetooth to connect with your device of choice where the companion app will allow for editing and quick touch ups before you bring your memories into the world in physical photo form. It recharges in 2-hours and includes everything you need to get started. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More Kodak Black Friday Amazon deals below.

Also part of today’s Black Friday sale at Amazon, the Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera is down at $104.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and viable in multiple colorways, this is $45 in savings and the lowest we can find. They are still listed at the full $150 via B&H, for comparison. Skip the smartphone altogether with this instant camera-printer combo and retro-inspired design. It prints photos at 16MP that measure out at 3.51- by 4.25-inches. iOS and Android connectivity provide an optical viewfinder to the setup, 10-second timer, and more. Also rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of the Kodak Black Friday Amazon sale right here for additional offers from $70. And consider scoring some extra photo paper for the featured printer deal or the Smile Instant Camera right here.

Speaking of camera deals, dive into the Canon Black Friday sale at up to 45% off, price drops on Sony’s α7/α6000 shooters, and these Black Friday pet cam deals from $31.

More on the Kodak Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer:

So many reasons to smile – The Kodak smile instant digital printer makes editing, printing & sharing your smartphone photos A joy! The wireless device uses innovative zink Zero Ink technology to print Pics on 2×3 sticky-backed paper

Trendy pop-open design – just like a smile, The printer converts from its pocket size form into a wedge, revealing the output photo slot; unlike other bulky printers, the smile is pleasantly compact w/ durable poly resin protective case

