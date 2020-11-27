Capture holiday memories with Sony’s α7/α6000 lineup of cameras priced from $848

Amazon, as part of its Black Friday Deals, is offering a selection of Sony mirrorless DSLRs on sale from $848 shipped. You’ll find our favorite is the α7II 24.3MP Full-frame Mirrorless DSLR for $898. You’d normally pay around $1,400 at Amazon and today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked there in years. If you’re wanting a great way to capture memories this holiday season, Sony’s α series of cameras are a great option. I’ve shot with Sony α for years and absolutely love it. The α7II offers a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 1080p video recording, and in-body image stabilization to ensure your videos and photos are shake-free. It supports Sony’s E-mount lenses, which are used across its entire lineup of cameras. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Looking for something more compact, or maybe a camera capable of recording 4K video? Head below for more great deals, but Amazon’s landing page has it all laid out for you.

Other Sony α camera deals:

Prefer capturing video with your smartphone? The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 and Osmo Pocket are on sale from $89 right now. You’ll find both a standalone camera here, as well as a gimbal that supports your smartphone for on-the-go capturing.

Sony α7ii Full-frame DSLR features:

  • World’s first 5-axis in-body image stabilization in a full-frame camera.
  • Use your favorite lenses without blur from camera shake.
  • Capture stunning images with full-frame, 24.3MP resolution.
  • Fast hybrid AF with phase-detection – 30% faster than a7.

