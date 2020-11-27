Black Friday delivers Masterbuilt smoker, grill, and more discounts from $49 (Up to 31% off)

Amazon, as a part of its Black Friday Deals, is offering a nice selection of Masterbuilt smoker, grill, and other discounts priced from $49. Our favorite is the Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker at $152.63 shipped. Today’s offer takes $46 off the typical rate there and delivers the best price we’ve tracked since March. This affordable smoker features a digital control panel that lets you easily toggle power, tweak temperatures, and cooking time. Inside you’ll find four chrome-coated smoking racks, ensuring there’s plenty of room to cook for the entire family. The entire unit is insulated to lock-in heat and keep temperatures even. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Masterbuilt deals up to 31% off.

More Masterbuilt deals:

While you’re at it, why not refresh your coffee setup? Keurig Black Friday deals are now live, allowing you to cash in for as little as $50. And for those of you with a taste for high-end java, be sure to scope out the deals we’ve found on De’Longhi La Specialista and Dinamica Coffee Makers at up to $200 off.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker features:

Digital panel controls on/off, cooking temperature and time

Four chrome-coated smoking racks

Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening door

Thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking

