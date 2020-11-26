Keurig Black Friday deals are now live from $60. Target is now offering the Keurig K-Supreme K-Cup Coffee Maker for $84.99 shipped. Price automatically drops during checkout. RedCard holders can drop the total down to $80.75. Regularly $150, and currently on sale for $100 over at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best we have ever tracked on this model and current low. It sports the usual features like multiple cup size options, the travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches) and that convenient single-serve brewing. But it also has a dual-position removable reservoir to better fit your countertop setup you won’t find on many of the other models. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Keurig Black Friday deals below.

More Keurig Black Friday deals:

Update 11/26 @ 2:33 AM: Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine + 30-count VertuoLine Capsule Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $45 from its regular price and is the best available. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

(Update 11/26 3:20 a.m.): Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has now dropped the price of the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker to $49.99 shipped, down from the regular $75 or more.

We also have up to $200 off high-end De’Longhi espresso machines right now at Amazon, along with this Nespresso VertuoPlus at $100 off. Then dive in to our our latest coffee feature and Target’s coffee-themed gift guide before you browse through our constantly-updated Black Friday 2020 deal hub.

More on the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker:

MULTISTREAM TECHNOLOGY: Extracts more flavor and aroma* in every brew. *vs Keurig leading K-Classic brewer with The Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup pod

CUSTOMIZE YOUR CUP: Brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee.

MULTIPLE BREW SIZES: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup.

66 oz. DUAL-POSITION RESERVOIR: Choose the perfect position for optimal counter space. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy.

