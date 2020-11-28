Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 returns to all-time low at $179 (Save $100)

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 for $179 shipped. Down from the usual $279 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Whether you’re after a new machine for some casual web browsing away from the desk or to help tackle note taking once the new school semester starts, Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 3 is up to the task. It packs an 11-inch touchscreen display complemented by a folding design and is backed by 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard storage. Plus, microSD card expansion is added to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 120 customers. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up this highly-rated 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $9. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this is a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between typing sessions and the like.

If you’re in the market for a higher-end alternative, quite a few of the Black Friday Chromebook deals are still alive and kicking. With various offerings sporting 2-in-1 designs, metal builds, and other premium features, prices start from $219.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 features:

Engineered for long-lasting performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 delivers powerful performance in a laptop that’s perfect for your everyday tasks, with features that you can depend on. Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.

