ASUS Chromebook Flip sees first discount at $100 off, more from $219

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020ChromebookAsus
$219+

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Flip C434 1.5GHz/8GB/64GB for $699.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve tracked and saves you $100. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, a USB-C connectivity, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for additional Chromebook deals from $219.

Other Chromebook deals:

We’re also seeing a collection of Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale today at upwards of $150 off. With some of the best prices to date on the new Tab S7/+ lineup, you’ll want to check out everything here. Or you could just go with Apple’s new M1 MacBook Air and Pro models now that they’re on sale from $899.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

Chromebook Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon slashes Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and mo...
Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Good...
C by GE smart lights and switches expand your Alexa set...
August’s Smart Lock Pro includes an Echo Dot for ...
Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Mel...
Amazon’s adidas Sale takes up to 40% off apparel,...
Kodak’s instant iOS/Android printers + cameras 30...
Jackery Explorer 300 portable battery is a great with p...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off, more from $129 ahead of Black Friday

$129+ Learn More
57% off

Amazon slashes Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and more as low as $15 (Up to 57% off)

From $15 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s in-house brands fashion sale offers Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $60

Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Mario Maker 2, more

$25 Learn More
Up to 50% off

C by GE smart lights and switches expand your Alexa setup from $8 (Up to 50% off)

$8+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Black Friday electric bike and e-scooter deals

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple Black Friday movie sale starts at $5 with recent releases, classics, more

From $5 Learn More
Up to 50% off

August’s Smart Lock Pro includes an Echo Dot for $135 (50% off), more from $56

$56+ Learn More