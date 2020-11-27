ASUS Chromebook Flip sees first discount at $100 off, more from $219

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Flip C434 1.5GHz/8GB/64GB for $699.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve tracked and saves you $100. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, a USB-C connectivity, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for additional Chromebook deals from $219.

Other Chromebook deals:

We’re also seeing a collection of Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale today at upwards of $150 off. With some of the best prices to date on the new Tab S7/+ lineup, you’ll want to check out everything here. Or you could just go with Apple’s new M1 MacBook Air and Pro models now that they’re on sale from $899.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

