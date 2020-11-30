Columbia’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $20

Columbia’s Cyber Monday Sale currently takes 50% off sitewide. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Plus, if you spend $100 you will receive a $20 gift card to spend on your next purchase. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Lake 22 Down Jacket for women. This fashionable jacket is great for cold weather and it’s currently marked down to $65. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $130. This jacket will have you winter ready with down material to keep you warm and a waterproof exterior. It also has a hood for added protection and a 2-way front zipper. With over 120 reviews from Columbia customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon Cyber Monday Event offers deals from $9 shipped.

