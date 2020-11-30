Edifier’s Bluetooth bookshelf speakers hit 2020 low at $110.50 shipped

Edifier Online Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its R1280BD Bluetooth Powered Bookshelf Speakers for $110.49 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 15% and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’ve been after a way to enjoy high-quality audio in your home without investing thousands into a Hi-Fi setup, this is a great starting point. You’ll find “studio sound quality” from the 4-inch bass and 13mm silk dome tweeters available here. Both optical and coaxial inputs are found on the back, with Bluetooth built-in for easy streaming without cords. Plus, the remote control makes it easy to fine-tune the audio, be it volume, EQ, or anything else. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If it’s a desk audio upgrade you’re after, be sure to take give Jordan’s latest review a look. He took a deep dive into the Logitech Z407 speaker system, and said that it’s “clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control.”

Also, be sure to check out the Sonos Cyber Monday deals we’ve found. Up to $200 in savings is available with deals from $129. There are a few different discounts to be had here, so you’ll want to give them all a look before they’re gone.

Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker features:

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS – Popular classic bookshelf speakers now can be enjoyed without the hassle of wires. Simply connection to an iPhone, Android, Tablet, PC or Mac.

STUDIO SOUND QUALITY – Naturally fine tuned sound reproduction from 4 inch bass and 13mm silk dome tweeter.

OPTICAL AND COAXIAL INPUTS – Digital inputs to enable lossless connection to most TV and computers.

REMOTE CONTROL – Adjust the volume and toggle inputs at your fingertips. Bass and treble control located on the side of main speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!