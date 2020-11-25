Adding a great sounding set of desktop speakers to a WFH or gaming battlestation can pump more enjoyment to your favorite playlists or the latest AAA gaming titles. For me, music is a great productivity booster when I am writing. Combining the tried and true 2.1 speaker system with a wireless control dial and multiple connections, the Logitech Z407 takes desktop audio to the next level. Head below to watch the video and see all the details.

What’s in the box?

Opening up the box, the first thing we see is quick start instructions printed directly on the packaging. This is a neat way to let you know what’s in the box and how to get everything set up.

As a 2.1 speaker system, the Z407 consists of two satellite speakers, a subwoofer, a wireless controller, and a 3.5mm cable. The two satellite speakers can either stand up or be placed on their sides to fit nicely under a monitor with the removable stands. I appreciate this design since I am still using the massively wide Dark Matter 49” display and the speakers fit perfectly under the screen.

Measuring at 9.45 x 9.21 x 7.09, the subwoofer is easy to find a home for under my desk. All of the inputs and outputs are also located on the back of the sub. From left to right, we have a micro-USB input, 3.5mm aux input, and outputs for the right and left satellite speakers.

Wireless Control Dial

One of the main features on the Logitech Z407 is the wireless control dial. With a range up to 65 feet, this grey puck can control the volume, play, pause and skip tracks, and dial in the bass level on the speakers. It’s powered by two included AAA batteries. Press in the dial to play/pause, double press to skip tracks, triple to go back a track, and rotate it to adjust the volume. To change the bass level, press in the top for two seconds, until it makes a chime sound, and then use the dial to change the bass level. Without a visual representation for bass level, you just have to listen and get it to the desired level. There is an audible cue when the level is turned all the way down or up.

Logitech Z407: Video

On the bottom of the control dial are the battery compartment and buttons for Bluetooth and wired inputs. Pairing Bluetooth is simple by holding the Bluetooth button for a couple of seconds until the light on the dial starts flashing blue and the speakers play a chime to let you know it’s in pairing mode.

Inputs

While it doesn’t come with a USB cable, I did most of my listening with a USB input from my PC. My computer quickly found the Logitech Z407 and it was effortless to start using. When connected by USB, adjusting the volume on the control dial changes the system audio on the computer for a nice seamless integration that, in my opinion, makes it simpler because I can dial in an exact number for different listening scenarios.

Logitech Z407: How does it sound?

With everything set up, I was instantly impressed with the sound coming out of the Logitech Z407. The satellites provide brilliant and clear highs and mids, while the down-firing, ported 20W subwoofer fills in the low end for a great, full sound thanks to the work of Logitech’s DSP. Listening to pop and EDM tracks is a blast on the system.

At the same time, tracks with more detail like Hotel California – Live On MTV come through clear with impressive stereo separation. The crowd sounds spread out nicely throughout the track while the deep, resonate drums carry plenty of presence.

All in all, I’ve been very impressed with the sound coming out of the Logitech Z407. And with 40W RMS and up to 80W of peak power, there is plenty of room here to crank up the sound. In my, albeit short time testing at max volume, I didn’t hear any distortion from any of the speakers.

Small inconvenience

While most of the experience has been top-notch, the chime sounds that play when the control dial enters bass adjustment mode or Bluetooth pairing mode always played extremely loud in my experience. They can be pretty jarring. I’d love for that to be toned down some, or even just represented with lighting from the control dial instead of the loud audio cue.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, Logitech has delivered another great sounding, easy to use speaker system. Setup is a breeze, I love that it has a micro-USB input, and the wireless dial is effortless to use. The speakers sound full while still producing impressive clarity for the price point. At $80 for a 2.1 desktop speaker setup, I was a bit skeptical but all of my doubts were quickly squashed once I started playing music from the Logitech Z407. If you want to take it to the next level and listen to a 5.1 setup, check out our review of the Logitech Z606 system from last year.

