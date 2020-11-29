Sonos Cyber Monday sale takes up to $200 off: One SL $129, Beam $299, more

Amazon and other retailers are discounting a selection of Sonos speakers for Cyber Monday headlined by the One SL for $129 shipped. That’s down $50 on this popular smart speaker and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. You can also grab a 2-piece bundle with a $10 Amazon gift card for $258, which holds nearly $370 worth of value. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Sonos Cyber Monday deals can be found below.

Other Sonos Cyber Monday offers:

Prefer to stay within the Apple ecosystem? HomePod is down to $210 in new open-box condition from the usual $299 price tag. That’s a $89 savings and the first discount we’ve tracked this holiday season. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Learn more here.

Sonos One SL features:

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL two room set, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more

For every room – the compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom

Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music

