Sonos Cyber Monday sale takes up to $200 off: One SL $129, Beam $299, more

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020Sonos
$100+ From $299

Amazon and other retailers are discounting a selection of Sonos speakers for Cyber Monday headlined by the One SL for $129 shipped. That’s down $50 on this popular smart speaker and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. You can also grab a 2-piece bundle with a $10 Amazon gift card for $258, which holds nearly $370 worth of value. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Sonos Cyber Monday deals can be found below.

Other Sonos Cyber Monday offers:

Prefer to stay within the Apple ecosystem? HomePod is down to $210 in new open-box condition from the usual $299 price tag. That’s a $89 savings and the first discount we’ve tracked this holiday season. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. Learn more here.

Sonos One SL features:

  • Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL two room set, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more
  • For every room – the compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom
  • Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-...
Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop stora...
Mark off the sketch artist in your life with this 26-pi...
Cuisinart Cyber Monday deals now live from $15: Grillin...
Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds on sale from $80: Buds L...
Cyber Monday door lock deals from $13: Yale Assure $125...
Today only, Woot discounts iPhones, Macs, and iPads fro...
Cyber Monday Funko sale from $5: Mandalorian The Child,...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more

Learn More
Shop now

Google Cyber Monday deals: Nest Mini $19, Nest Hub $50, more from $17

$17+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. 20+

Cyber Monday discounts arrive for Amazon’s latest Echo speakers from $10

From $10 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 returns to low of $65 shipped ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $130)

$65 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

From $40 Learn More