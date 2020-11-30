Add 18,000-lumens of light to your garage with these two LED bulbs at $20 each

LZHOME INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 82W/9,000-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $40.37 shipped with the code 14PC1KSE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $61, you’re saving over $20 here and today’s deal drops the bulbs to around $20 each. You’ll find that both bulbs combined output around 18,000-lumens of light, which is insane to think about. If your garage is dim and dark, this is a fantastic way to remedy that. The deformable sections allow you to aim your light around the garage, ensuring it hits every corner. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If 18,000-lumens is a bit overkill for you, well, we’ve got you covered. This 6-pack of 1,550-lumen LED bulbs is available for under $19 at Amazon. You’ll find these combined will deliver around 9,300-lumens, coming in right at what one of the above bulbs offer. But, since this is in the form of six light sources, it helps to spread things out and not concentrate it so much.

For HomeKit-enabled lighting, we’re tracking some Cyber Monday sales on LIFX, which delivers Day and Dusk bulbs for $20. This is a new low that we’ve tracked and drops 33% off their regular going rate. Plus, we have more deals to browse, so be sure to take a look.

LZHOME 9,000-lumen LED Bulb features:

High quality LED inside Pass LM-80 ,total 216pcs high quality led chip produce 110 lumens per watt, up to 9000 lumens. “CRI >80” which will make your garage or work bench looks very good and bright. This light good for large areas, garages, barns, storage rooms, warehouses, and workshops and so on.

