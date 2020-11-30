LIFX’s HomeKit Day and Dusk Bulb returns to all-time low of $20 (Save 33%), more

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulb for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. With days feeling shorter now that Daylight Savings has ended, LIFX’s Day and Dusk bulb is a great way to fill your home with more natural lighting. It’ll automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day, while also pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Smartphone control is joined by Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control to round out the notable features. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more

Other notable LIFX HomeKit lighting deals:

If the HomeKit support found on all of the LIFX options are worth the price, we’re seeing some Govee light strips and other accessories on sale from $7. That’s just the start of discounts you’ll find in our smart home guide, with new lows on the best-selling Wyze camera lineup from $20 being joined by eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras starting at $28.

LIFX Mini Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

