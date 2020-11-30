TicWatch Cyber Monday deals take up to 33% off Wear OS smartwatches from $48

MobvoiUS (97% positive lifetime feedback from 2,700+) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its Wear OS smartwatches headlined by the TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and can go up to 30-days without needing to be charged. You’ll of course find the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. Plus with 4G connectivity thrown into the mix, you’ll be able to receive notifications and more without having a smartphone nearby. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Head below for more from $48.

Other notable TicWatch deals:

For alternative ways to get ahead of your New Year’s fitness resolution, consider one of Fitbit’s latest smartwatches and fitness trackers instead. With up to 33% in savings here, you’ll find its latest and greatest marked down as low as $50. Or if you’d just rather go with a more traditional style, we’re seeing a few Timex, Fossil, and Skagen timepieces on sale from $17.

TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch features:

Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap. Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

