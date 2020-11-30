Amazon Cyber Monday watch sale from $17: Fossil Hybrid $136.50, more up to 50% off

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering several Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $17. Headlining our list is the Fossil Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch at $136.50 shipped. That’s $58 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This stylish hybrid smartwatch boasts a sleek design that’s ready to go two weeks on a single charge. Despite this, wearers are still able to keep tabs on heart rate, steps taken, active minutes, calories burned, sleep metrics, and the list goes on. The case size measures 42mm and is paired with a 22mm leather band. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to 50% off.

More watches on sale:

If none of today’s deals sync up with your wardrobe, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Timex’s hybrid smartwatch at $44, which works out to 56% off. Even better, shoppers can pick from many others priced as low as $23.

Fossil Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Hybrid Smartwatch HR works with iPhone and Android Phones

Enjoy long lasting battery. This is a smart watch that can last up to 2+ weeks on a single charge. Magnetic USB charger included.

Equipped with Heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness tracking. Keep track of your steps, active minutes, calories, heart rate, sleep

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!