Snag your next Timbuk2, Fossil, or Lowepro bag this Cyber Monday from $20 (Up to 50% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesCyber Monday 2020Timbuk2
50% off From $20

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Timbuk2, Fossil, and Lowepro bags. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Foundry Pack for $139 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $4. This premium Timbuk2 offering is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook alongside other similarly-sized laptops. Clippable items can easily be attached on the outside using this integrated D-ring. Inside you’ll find an organizer perfect for stowing your phone, some pens, and other small stuff. An included bottle opener ensures you can easily crack open a beer once you’ve got the chance to sit back and relax. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced as low as $20.

More backpack deals:

And let’s not forget that we still have a live roundup of AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags priced from $11. This is yet another place to peruse before making a decision to make sure you find the best bag at the lowest price. With such a large variety of options, it’s likely you’ll be able to find a suitable solution.

Timbuk2 Foundry Pack features:

  • A premium laptop backpack for work and travel
  • Back padded laptop compartment fits up to a 15″ laptop; External D-ring to allow for clippable items; Front zip pocket with key fob; Side slip pocket for small items; Zipper expandable water bottle pocket; Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Luggage pass-through for attaching to your wheelie companion doubles as a slip pocket when not in use; Secure magnetic closure, clasps require down and out motion to open; Iconic hex shape beer tikki bottle opener

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Cyber Monday 2020 Timbuk2

About the Author

Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale from $3: Playskool, Rock E...
Amazon Men’s Fashion deals offer up to 50% off Le...
Evenflo Pivot All-Terrain Double Stroller returns to al...
Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are up ...
Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, ...
Amazon Cyber Monday watch sale from $17: Fossil Hybrid ...
Save up to 30% on Govee smart light strips, temperature...
Amazon’s slashing prices on Sperry Boots for Cybe...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Timbuk2 In the Bag Sale takes up to 50% off top selling bags: MacBook backpacks, more

From $30 Learn More
Save $54

Black Friday strikes AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags as low as $11

From $11 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale from $3: Playskool, Rock Elmo, Disney Frozen, more

From $3 Learn More
50% off

Amazon Men’s Fashion deals offer up to 50% off Levi’s, Gold Toe, Columbia, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $300

Evenflo Pivot All-Terrain Double Stroller returns to all-time low at $210 (Reg. $300)

$210 Learn More
50% off

Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are up to 50% off from $15

$15+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon Cyber Monday watch sale from $17: Fossil Hybrid $136.50, more up to 50% off

From $17 Learn More