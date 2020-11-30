Snag your next Timbuk2, Fossil, or Lowepro bag this Cyber Monday from $20 (Up to 50% off)

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Timbuk2, Fossil, and Lowepro bags. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Foundry Pack for $139 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $4. This premium Timbuk2 offering is ready to accommodate any modern MacBook alongside other similarly-sized laptops. Clippable items can easily be attached on the outside using this integrated D-ring. Inside you’ll find an organizer perfect for stowing your phone, some pens, and other small stuff. An included bottle opener ensures you can easily crack open a beer once you’ve got the chance to sit back and relax. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced as low as $20.

More backpack deals:

And let’s not forget that we still have a live roundup of AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags priced from $11. This is yet another place to peruse before making a decision to make sure you find the best bag at the lowest price. With such a large variety of options, it’s likely you’ll be able to find a suitable solution.

Timbuk2 Foundry Pack features:

A premium laptop backpack for work and travel

Back padded laptop compartment fits up to a 15″ laptop; External D-ring to allow for clippable items; Front zip pocket with key fob; Side slip pocket for small items; Zipper expandable water bottle pocket; Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Luggage pass-through for attaching to your wheelie companion doubles as a slip pocket when not in use; Secure magnetic closure, clasps require down and out motion to open; Iconic hex shape beer tikki bottle opener

