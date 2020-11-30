Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO FREE when you add a line

-
AppleCyber Monday 2020
$1,100 off BOGO FREE

Verizon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max buy-one-get-one-FREE when you add a new line to your account. Switch and trade-in to receive up to $450 plus another $250 in addition to the BOGO deal. Today’s deal saves you at least $1,100 and is right in line with the best we’ve tracked. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max offers quite a few high-end features, including a Pro camera system that offers 12MP UltraWide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses. You’ll find a 5x optical zoom range available here, with Apple ProRAW capturing and Dolby Vision HDR recording. Ceramic Shield helps prevent scratches, and MagSafe is also in tow for “easy attachment and faster wireless charging.” Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you take advantage of today’s lead deal, be sure to keep it protected. Our top pick for a case is the Saddle Brown Apple Leather Case with MagSafe at $59. The Saddle Brown colorway wears beautifully over time and it’s fully functional with MagSafe accessories.

Looking for other deals on Apple’s smartphones? Well, Today only, Woot is discounting iPhones, Macs, and iPads from $120 in certified refurbished condition. We’re also tracking another deal at Verizon that offers FREE iPhones when you switch.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

  • Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass
  • A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
  • Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras; 5x optical zoom range; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
  • LiDAR Scanner for improved AR experiences, Night mode portraits

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Cyber Monday 2020

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add 18,000-lumens of light to your garage with these tw...
Under Armour’s Cyber Monday Event slashes prices ...
Amazon’s Cyber Monday touchscreen winter glove de...
Top 10 Cyber Monday deals still available
Columbia’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewi...
Amazon slashes up to 33% off sofas, love seats, and mor...
Cyber Monday brings rare 25% sitewide DODOcase sale: iP...
Ditch Comcast’s data cap + get up to $310 in bonus go...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $699+

AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 12 mini FREE with trade, XS $1/mo., more

Shop now! Learn More

Apple’s latest iPhones are FREE when you switch to Verizon this Black Friday

FREE Learn More
20% off

New Grovemade Wood MagSafe Dock for iPhone 12 now available at 20% off

$80 Learn More

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Learn More
25% off

OtterBox Black Friday sale: 25% off MagSafe iPhone 12 cases, Android gear, more

Live Now Learn More

ESR launches the “world’s first” MagSafe compatible wireless car charging mount

Learn More
2020 low

Edifier’s Bluetooth bookshelf speakers hit 2020 low at $110.50 shipped

$110.50 Learn More
Reg. $61

Add 18,000-lumens of light to your garage with these two LED bulbs at $20 each

$20 each Learn More