Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO FREE when you add a line

Verizon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max buy-one-get-one-FREE when you add a new line to your account. Switch and trade-in to receive up to $450 plus another $250 in addition to the BOGO deal. Today’s deal saves you at least $1,100 and is right in line with the best we’ve tracked. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max offers quite a few high-end features, including a Pro camera system that offers 12MP UltraWide, Wide, and Telephoto lenses. You’ll find a 5x optical zoom range available here, with Apple ProRAW capturing and Dolby Vision HDR recording. Ceramic Shield helps prevent scratches, and MagSafe is also in tow for “easy attachment and faster wireless charging.” Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you take advantage of today’s lead deal, be sure to keep it protected. Our top pick for a case is the Saddle Brown Apple Leather Case with MagSafe at $59. The Saddle Brown colorway wears beautifully over time and it’s fully functional with MagSafe accessories.

Looking for other deals on Apple’s smartphones? Well, Today only, Woot is discounting iPhones, Macs, and iPads from $120 in certified refurbished condition. We’re also tracking another deal at Verizon that offers FREE iPhones when you switch.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass

A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras; 5x optical zoom range; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

LiDAR Scanner for improved AR experiences, Night mode portraits

