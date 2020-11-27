Apple’s latest iPhones are FREE when you switch to Verizon this Black Friday

Verizon’s Black Friday sale is now live headlined with the latest iPhones from Apple for FREE when you switch from a competitor and trade-in select devices. This offer is available on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini. With a minimum of $699 worth of value on these devices, this is a great time to score the latest from Apple at a very notable discount. You’ll need to subscribe to a 24-month or longer Unlimited contract to take advantage of this offer. Full terms and conditions can be found below along with further details on each model.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a return to the classic squared-off design of years ago along with a fresh batch of colors and a new camera system. With three lenses on the Pro/Max models, Apple delivers some of the best image quality we’ve ever seen from a smartphone. Head over to our recent review of the iPhone 12 lineup for more details on these devices.

Now that you’ve picked up a new iPhone, it’s time to roll over to our roundup of the best cases for Apple’s latest devices. You’ll find a number of different options in our roundup from some of the biggest names out there along with more budget-friendly alternatives, as well.

Swing by our Apple guide for even more deals throughout Black Friday, including up to $150 off the latest iPad Pro and some of the best prices all-time for iPad mini 5. This includes Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, both are which are on sale during Thanksgiving week.

Get up to $700 when you switch with select trade-in. New line required.

