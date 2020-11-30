Today only, Woot discounts iPhones, Macs, and iPads from $120 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers a wide selection of iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads on sale today. Deals start at $120 with free shipping for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the iPhone XS Max in certified refurbished condition for $539.99. That’s down from the original $1,099 price and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Features include a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. More deals below.

Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale from $729.99 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down from the $899 regular going rate and one of the best offer we’ve tracked this holiday season. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Other notable deals include:

You’ll find even more Cyber Monday deals in our Apple guide, including today’s B&H promotion that discounts the latest MacBooks and iPad Pro. You can also save on the latest Apple Watch models with deals from $230 on a number of different Series 6 and SE listings.

Apple iPhones XS Max features:

iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance. And iOS 12 – the most advanced mobile operating system – with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!