Make wrench-related projects easier with Amazon’s 14-Pc. Angled Set: $39.50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 14-piece Angled Wrench Set for $39.43 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This AmazonBasics wrench set aims to make projects easier thanks to 15- and 60-degree offsets. Each piece is comprised of “durable materials” that are “drop forged and hardened treated.” A bundled nylon roll-up case makes this set easy to tote from one project to another. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Opt for DEWALT’s 8-piece Combination Wrench Set to spend $20. You won’t get as many pieces and none of them are angled, but this alternative kit is still a much more affordable way to go. An included hard-shell carrying case makes it easy to haul this set around your project.

While you’re at it, you may want to consider shopping our Gerber multitool and knife roundup. Snagging one of the discounts is bound to make for a nice gift or simply make opening presents a lot simpler. Pricing starts as low as $13 and Amazon shoppers stand to save up to 28% off.

AmazonBasics 14-piece Angled Wrench Set features:

14-piece angled double open end wrench set with chrome finish

Manufactured from long-lasting, durable materials, drop forged and hardened treated

Includes 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 11/16″, 3/4″, 13/16″, 7/8″, 15/16″, 1″, 1-1/16″, 1-1/8″,1-1/4″

Includes nylon roll-up case for convenient storage and portability

Backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

