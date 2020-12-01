Make wrench-related projects easier with Amazon’s 14-Pc. Angled Set: $39.50 (Reg. $60+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
Reg. $60+ $39.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 14-piece Angled Wrench Set for $39.43 shipped. That’s $20+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This AmazonBasics wrench set aims to make projects easier thanks to 15- and 60-degree offsets. Each piece is comprised of “durable materials” that are “drop forged and hardened treated.” A bundled nylon roll-up case makes this set easy to tote from one project to another. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Opt for DEWALT’s 8-piece Combination Wrench Set to spend $20. You won’t get as many pieces and none of them are angled, but this alternative kit is still a much more affordable way to go. An included hard-shell carrying case makes it easy to haul this set around your project.

While you’re at it, you may want to consider shopping our Gerber multitool and knife roundup. Snagging one of the discounts is bound to make for a nice gift or simply make opening presents a lot simpler. Pricing starts as low as $13 and Amazon shoppers stand to save up to 28% off.

AmazonBasics 14-piece Angled Wrench Set features:

  • 14-piece angled double open end wrench set with chrome finish
  • Manufactured from long-lasting, durable materials, drop forged and hardened treated
  • Includes 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 11/16″, 3/4″, 13/16″, 7/8″, 15/16″, 1″, 1-1/16″, 1-1/8″,1-1/4″
  • Includes nylon roll-up case for convenient storage and portability
  • Backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + mor...
Amazon kicks off buy two get one FREE toy sale on Star ...
Make anything with the NutriBullet 1200W Blender at $70...
Skagen’s minimalistic Jorn Watch strikes $29, mor...
OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone returns to all-time low at $75...
Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 falls to best price ...
Craftsman’s 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum cleans up any mes...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Hands-on with the Amazon Choice Teande 3800PSI pressure washer [Video]

Watch now! Learn More
25% off

Stanley’s 21-piece Cookware Set collapses into a single pot, more camping gear from $30

From $30 Learn More
50% off

SKIL’s 30-piece carbide-tipped router bit set gets 50% discount to just $49

$49 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot discounts WORX outdoor tools and more by up to 40%, today only

From $15 Learn More
$90 off

Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + more at a low of $210 ($90 off)

$210 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Prune, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Sperry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off: Boots, boat shoes, more

+ extra 15% off Learn More
Shop now

Amazon kicks off buy two get one FREE toy sale on Star Wars, NERF, much more

B2GO FREE Learn More