Cyber Monday strikes Gerber multitool and knife pricing as low as $13 (Up to 28% off)

28% off From $13

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Gerber multitool and knife discounts priced from $13. Our top pick happens to be the Gerber Truss Multitool for $29.67 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This Gerber offering boasts a wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, ruler, and the list goes on. The tool is comprised of a single steel piece, “allowing for additional strength in a slimmer design.” An included low-profile sheath is ready to mount vertically or horizontally on a belt. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Gerber deals up to 28% off.

More Gerber deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, you should certainly take a moment to check out our WORX Black Friday roundup. Shoppers can score a new tool from $46 with everything from sanders to pressure washers available. Additionally, make sure to swing by today’s BLACK+DECKER power tool Gold Box to find even more discounts priced from $25.

Gerber Truss Multitool features:

  • An evolution of the original Suspension chassis, the Truss includes the benchmark features: all outboard tools, all locking tools, and spring-loaded pliers
  • New features to the Truss include: wire stripper, medium flathead driver, awl, file, and ruler
  • The low-profile sheath can be mounted vertically or horizontally on belt

