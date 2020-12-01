Today’s Anker Gold Box offers great stocking-stuffer speakers from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 38% off its Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a 360-degree design with up to 12-hours of battery life on a full charge. The integrated LED base around the bottom dances to the music, providing another level of entertainment. Plus, it’s waterproof for summer parties. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout is the Soundcore mini 5W Bluetooth Speaker for $16.07. That’s down from the regular price of $25 and the best that we’ve seen this year. Although small in size, this 5W speaker still has plenty to offer including 15-hours of playback on a single charge. Over 45,000 Amazon customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Looking for smart home control? You won’t find that feature in today’s Gold Box, but lucky for you, Lowe’s has a stellar deal this morning on the Nest Mini bundled with a smart plug for $20. This is a great price if you’re looking to affordability build out a smart home setup this holiday season.

Anker Soundcore Flare features:

  • All-around sound Dual drivers arranged back-to-back in combination with passive bass radiators deliver intense 360° sound Make sure everybody in the room gets a stage-side experience as the music pumps The lights Pulse and the party rocks
  • BREATHTAKING BASS With BassUp Technology a customized digital signal processor first analyzes then enhances your music’s bass frequencies in real time This audio signal is then turned into intensified sound via state-of-the-art neodymium drivers
  • Sound and light in harmony watch a halo of LEDs phase Pulse and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive audiovisual experience 

