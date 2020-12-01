Bundle a Nest Mini and Smart Plug for just $20 to automate your Christmas lights

For 2-days only, Lowe’s is offering the 2nd-generation Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Smart Plug for $19.99. Delivery fees may vary and free pick-up is available at many stores. This bundle holds a $65 value as the speaker alone typically goes for around $50 and the plug over $10 and as much as $20. If you’re interested in bring smart home control to your Christmas tree this year, Google’s Nest Mini bundle is for you. That’s on top of being able to play music, leverage Google Assistant, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for an even more affordable alternative? Echo Flex is still on sale from Cyber Monday for $9.99. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and the best we’ve seen. Amazon’s Echo Flex delivers Alexa in a small footprint, taking up just one outlet while offering access to an entire world of smart functionality. It also has a built-in USB port, so it can be leveraged for charging various devices as well.

Those within the Siri ecosystem will want to check out the latest HomeKit Weekly for a step-by-step guide to automating your smart home setup for the holiday season. Bradley walks you through all the ways to take your HomeKit experience to a new level this year.

Google Nest Mini + Smart Plug features:

  • This smart plug turns your lamp, coffee maker, or any device into a smart device
  • Control your compatible devices with your voice or on your phone from anywhere
  • On Nest mini start with “hey Google” to get answers and control your smart home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

