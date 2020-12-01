B&H Cyber Week Apple sale takes up to $300 off latest iPad Pro, Macs, more

B&H has now launched its Cyber Week Apple Sale with deals on the latest iPad Pro models, select MacBooks, and more. Free shipping is available for all. If you missed some of the hottest deals during Black Friday, here’s your chance to enjoy the savings once again. Head below for all of our top picks.

iPad Pro deals abound

B&H is currently taking up to $300 off current and previous-generation iPad Pro models. Specifically you can save $100 on 2020 listings and even more on iPad Pro that is a few years older. This is in line with the discounts we saw on Black Friday.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

MacBook models are discounted too

There are plenty of MacBook deals to go around during the B&H Cyber Week Apple Sale. That includes $300 off Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is matching our previous mention, as well.

There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Make sure to browse through the rest of the B&H Cyber Week Apple sale for more deals on accessories, Macs, and other must-haves for the holiday season.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season.

