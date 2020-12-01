Enjoy Siri-enabled heating with Emerson smart thermostats from $79 (Up to 32% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $116.13 shipped. Down from the $169 price tag it routinely fetches, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. With winter weather around the corner, now is your chance to upgrade to a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant controlled heating setup. Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat is compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems and brings support for setting schedules as well as automations into the mix. Plus, there’s a built-in touchscreen for easily adjusting the temperature yourself. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those willing to forgo the touchscreen design found above can save even more, as Amazon is also discounting the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat to $79. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 21% and matches our previous mention for one of the best discounts throughout 2020. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal. Over 9,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

And then while we’re talking about ways to upgrade your smart home, this Nest Mini and smart plug package is an easy recommendation now that it’s marked down to $20. Whether you’re just looking to automate Christmas lights, or want to take a step into building out your setup, this value is hard to pass up on.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

