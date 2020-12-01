HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 falls to best price in months at $300 (Save 21%)

-
AmazonChromebookHP
Reg. $380 $300

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $380, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, comes within $5 of the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve seen since February. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, this HP Chromebook packs a 14-inch touchscreen display that’s backed by an aluminum housing. All-day battery life ensures it’s ready to accompany you to class or just handle web browsing without needing to be plugged in as often. A pair of USB-C ports are joined by a USB 3.0 slot and microSD card reader for expanding the included 32GB of storage. Over 815 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Grab Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub to complete the package of your new Chromebook. With plenty of savings leftover from the lead deal, this $36 option brings Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and more into the mix. Or just opt for its more affordable 4-port hub at $10 and call it a day.

But if it’s a macOS machine you’re after, check out all of the deals in B&H’s Cyber Week Apple sale. With upwards of $300 in savings to be had here, you’ll be able to lock-in holiday pricing on MacBooks, the latest iPad Pros, and more.

HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 features:

The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer. Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper. Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

