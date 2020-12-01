QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS handles 4K transcoding at a new all-time low of $130 (27% off)

Reg. $179 $130

Adorama is currently offering the QNAP TS-230 2-Bay NAS for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $179, it had fallen to $159 over Black Friday with today’s offer beating that by $29, saving you 27% overall, and marking a new all-time low. If you’ve been looking to get in the always-on storage game, this 2-bay NAS from QNAP is worth a look at its affordable entry price. On top of support for up to 32TB of storage, you’ll also benefit from H.264 hardware decoding as well as real-time transcoding and up to 113MB/s transfer speeds. A Gigabit Ethernet port around back is joined by three USB slots. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

A more affordable alternative to consider would be going with Synology’s 1-Bay DS120j NAS at $100 instead. This option will only hold a single hard drive, rather than two like the lead deal, but it’s a much lower price point to consider for getting in the NAS game for the first time. It’s also not quite as powerful as the featured model, but should still make quick work of Time Machine backups and the like.

Or if you’re just looking to add some storage to your desktop or everyday carry, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD is now beating its previous Black Friday discount. With a new all-time low to be had, right now you can save up to 44% on the SSD that’s priced at $170.

QNAP TS-230 NAS features:

Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-230 is your ideal entry-level NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the NAS can easily fit into your living environment to stimulate an intelligent and fun lifestyle. You can centrally store and back up all your digital files to the TS-230 for easily accessing, syncing, and sharing those files, creates snapshots to protect important files.

