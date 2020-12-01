Skagen’s minimalistic Jorn Watch strikes $29, more timepieces up to 50% off

Today at Amazon we’ve discover a few Skagen, Timex, and Fossil timepieces discounted as low as $29. Our favorite happens to be the Skagen Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Watch for $29 shipped. That’s 47% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. If simpler styles tend to jump off the page at you, this timepiece could be calling your name. It wields a compact 41mm stainless steel case alongside a basic black and white dial. This watch can be worn in the pool thanks to its 50-meter water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals up to 50% off.

More watch deals:

If none of today’s deals seem like the right fit for you, be sure to peek at our roundup from a couple of days back. There you’ll find Timex’s hybrid smartwatch at $44, which works out to 56% off. Even better, shoppers can pick from many others priced as low as $23.

Skagen Jorn Minimalistic Watch features:

From the coastlines of Skagen to the architecture of Copenhagen and a celebrated fashion scene, Denmark embodies a special kind of energy: modern, minimalist, and playful. In the moment— with an appreciation for nature and the wild world around us.

