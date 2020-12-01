Tacklife’s 6-inch digital caliper measures down to 0.005-inches at just $6 (60% off)

AlicE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 6-inch Digital Caliper for $5.99 Prime shipped with the code AFBY3PJF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 60% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re doing anything that requires fine and precise measurements, calipers are a must-have. These can measure between 0- to 6-inches and 0 to 150mm with a resolution of down to 0.0005-inches or 0.1mm. There are four measuring modes, including internal, external, depth, and step. Plus, you can convert between inches, millimeters, and fractions. There’s also a zeroing function so you can start your measurement at any step for exact dimensions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can save around a dollar and go with a lesser-known brand that doesn’t have as many reviews. This one still measures up to six inches, though the resolution is only down to 0.01-inch or 0.1mm, meaning it’s not quite as precise as today’s lead deal.

After you get your measuring tools taken care of, it’s time to focus on other must-haves. Right now, we’re tracking a deal on AmazonBasics’ angled wrench set. You can save over $20 with the current sale, as the 14-piece kit is available for $39.50.

Tacklife Digital Caliper features:

  • PRECISE MEASUREMENT: Measurement range: 0 – 6”/ 0 – 150mm; Resolution: 0.005”/ 0.1mm; Accuracy: ±0.2mm/0.01”. Perfect and accurate caliper measuring tool for household/DIY measurement.
  • 4 MEASURING MODES: This digital caliper can be used to measure Internal, external, depth and step dimensions.
  • INCH/MM/FRACTION CONVERSION: One button quick switch between three units: Inch/Fractions/mm, definitely meet your needs.
  • ZERO SETTING FUNCTION: It can be zero at any point for differential measuring, easy to operate for the professionals and hobbyists.
  • LARGE LCD SCREEN & AUTO ON/OFF: Large and clear LCD display ensures an easy reading; Auto turn the digital caliper on when you slide the rail and auto shut off after 6 minutes without using.

