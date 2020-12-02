Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera undercuts Black Friday at $79 (Save $51)

Hoem Depot offers the Arlo Essential Spotlight Smart Security Camera for $79 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer amounts to nearly 40% in savings, beats our previous mention over Black Friday by $21, and matches the all-time low. As one of the latest expansions to Arlo’s lineup of smart home security gear, its new Essential Spotlight camera stands out with a more affordable price tag and standalone design. While there’s no need for a hub here, you’ll still benefit from 6-month battery life, 1080p recording, motion detection, and a weather-resistant build. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, earning it #1 new release status at Amazon. You can also check out our announcement coverage for a closer look. Then head below for more.

Go with the popular Wyze Cam Outdoor at $59.50 to save even more. This offering delivers much of the same features above, but won’t integrate with the rest of the Arlo ecosystem. Though for nearly $20 less, you’re still getting an outdoor-ready design, 1080p recording, and Alexa control. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then once the cameras are in order, continue to tighten up the security of your smart home with August’s best-selling HomeKit Smart Lock Pro. Right now, it’s on sale for one of the best prices yet at $130, leaving you with 35% in savings. That’s of course alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera features:

See the essential details, day or night. Arlo Essential captures video in 1080p resolution, with an integrated spotlight and color night vision. Wire-free and weather resistant, Arlo Essential works indoors or out. Set it up yourself in just a few easy steps and clearly see who’s there, even at night.

