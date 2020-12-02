August’s best-selling HomeKit Smart Lock Pro falls to $130 (Save 35%)

Amazon offers the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect hub for $129.99 shipped in both Silver and Gray styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 35% and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, we briefly saw it as a lightning deal over Black Friday for $14 less. With support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as Z-Wave systems and more, August’s Smart Lock Pro is one of the most versatile options on the market. You’ll be able to pair it to your devices over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi thanks to the included Connect adapter, which also brings out of home control into the mix, as well. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

A notable addition to complete the package would be to use your savings on the August Smart Keypad. This accessory brings a number pad into the mix for entering pin codes for those times when digging a phone out of your pocket is inconvenient. It’ll only run you $56 at Amazon, ensuring there’s still plenty of savings left over from the lead package.

But if you’re hoping to bring an all-in-one unit to the front door, the Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock is worth a look now that it’s down to $199. Or if the pin code entry will do on its own without smartphone control, Yale’s Assure Lock may do the trick at $90.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

