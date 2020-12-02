Monopoly Mario Bros. Celebration! Edition hits all-time low at $15 for today only (Reg. $30)

As part of its ongoing Cyberweek sale, GameStop is now offering the Monopoly: Super Mario Bros. Celebration! Edition Board Game for $15 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 and currently fetching $25 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $24, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Like the PAC-MAN arcade edition and others, this one takes the classic formula and tweaks it with some Mario-themed artwork, rules, tokens, and more. You’ll find Toad houses, Peach’s castles in place of hotels, and a special Question Block to collect/lose coins “or to take another turn with “classic Super Mario sound effects such as Bowser’s laugh.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

Today’s deal is the best price we can find on a Mario-themed Monopoly board right now. But you could score the interesting Cheaters Edition for $10 Prime shipped right now, down from the usual $20. This one carries stellar ratings and allows players to “bend or break the rules” to win, adding a whole new dynamic to game night. 

Browse through the rest of the GameStop Cyberweek sale right here for additional gamer gifts and more. This morning’s Gold Box also has a host of rarer board game deals from $5 including Sushi Go Party!, Guess Who?, and more at up to 40% off. Just be sure to check out the Arcade1Up touchscreen Infinity Game Table while you’re at it. 

More on Monopoly Mario Bros. Celebration! Edition:

  • MONOPOLY GAME CELEBRATES SUPER MARIO: Players can buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all with this Monopoly board game inspired by iconic Super Mario artwork, characters, and themes
  • FAVORITE CHARACTERS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, Toad houses and Princess Peach’s castles replace houses and hotels. Utilities are reimagined for Bowser Jr. and Magikoopa
  • GAMING SOUND EFFECTS: Press the Question Block to collect or lose coins or to take another turn, and hear classic Super Mario sound effects such as Bowser’s laugh, the Power-Up sound, and more

