Official Apple cases up to 76% off from $9: Silicone, Leather, Smart Battery, much more

Right now we’re tracking a number of discounts across most of Apple’s official case lineup for iPhone 7/8/SE, X/S Max, and 11/Pro/Max. One of our favorites is from BuySpry via Walmart with the iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case in White for $49.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $129 and goes for around $109 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is $15 below our last mention and is the best available. If your iPhone XS Max is starting to not last all day due to an aging battery, this case can help remedy that. Apple claims it adds up to 37-hours of talk time or 20-hours of internet use to your charge, and it supports both USB Power Delivery via USB-C to Lightning or wireless charging. Don’t have an XS Max or just looking for a bit of a different style case? Head below for other official discounts. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other Apple cases on sale:

Once you pick up a new case, be sure to upgrade your audio game with Powerbeats Pro. Right now they’re down to $150 at an Amazon all-time low, delivering up to 24-hours of usage on a single charge.

We’re also still seeing the iPhone 12 Pro Max buy-one-get-one-FREE at Verizon. That’s right, Apple’s latest flagship is BOGO FREE right now, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 37 hours

Internet use up to 20 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!