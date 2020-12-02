Powerbeats Pro drop to all-time low price at $150 ($100 savings)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAppleHeadphones
Reg. $250 $150

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones in Lava Red for $149.95 shipped. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, we saw these popular earbuds trend between $160 and $170 during Black Friday, depending on the color.

Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.6/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save a ton and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Save a bit further and go with Apple’s AirPods featuring a wireless charging case for $140. This Cyber Monday deal is still available at this time, marking a new Amazon all-time low on one of the most popular pairs of earbuds out there. Swing by our Apple guide for more holiday deals on iPads, Macs, and other accessories.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

  • Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
  • Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
  • Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
  • Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, ...
Today only, prev-gen. iPad Pro starts at $585, more fro...
Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer hits $15.50 along wit...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299 in this po...
Apple Cyber Week movie sale discounts iconic holiday fi...
Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds fall to $...
B&H Cyber Week Apple sale takes up to $300 off lat...
Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max B...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

Latest Beats headphones get Black Friday discounts from $100

From $100 Learn More
Up to $199

AirPods with Wireless Case hit all-time low at $140, standard model $110

From $110 Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro hit all-time low at $169 (Save $80)

$169 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More
40% off

Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today with deals from $50.50 shipped

$55.50+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

From $13 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, more from $100

$100+ Learn More