Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video, more for $135 shipped

Amazon offers the Eve Cam HomeKit Indoor Camera for $134.95 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $15 savings from the usual going rate, just the second discount we’ve tracked, and the best we can find by 10%. Eve Cam delivers full HD feeds and support for HomeKit Secure Video, making it a great option for backing up your video to iCloud, watching footage on various devices, and more. Automated motion detection eliminates false alerts and brings another level of automation to the mix. It’s a great option if you’re already in HomeKit or within Eve’s line of smart home products. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For a more affordable HomeKit-enabled option, consider going with the eufy 2K indoor cam at around $50. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s a fairly low-cost way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more on the HomeKit front today, don’t miss the iHome Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $22. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and matching our previous mention. This smart plug is a great option for HomeKit-focused setup this holiday season, making it easy to automate Christmas lights and more.

Eve Cam features:

  • Keep a close eye on your home with Eve Cam and get notifications on your iPhone when something is up
  • Protect your privacy with maximum data security – Eve Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video
  • Record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets
  • Deactivate your camera when somebody is home and continue using motion detection to automate your home
  • End-to-end encryption ensures only you can view live and recorded video

